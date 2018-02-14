Visual introduction to the Fourier Transform

Posted to Infographics  |  Tags:  |  Nathan Yau

One of my least favorite electrical engineering courses in college was on signals and communications. I remember there being a lot of Fourier Transforms. I also remember falling asleep a lot, because it was a two-hour lecture with the lights turned off. Maybe if the demos were more visual like this, I would’ve stayed awake. (Probably not.)

Favorites

The Best Data Visualization Projects of 2014

It’s always tough to pick my favorite visualization projects. Nevertheless, I gave it a go.

Most popular porn searches, by state

We’ve seen that we can learn from what people search …

Who is Older and Younger than You

Here’s a chart to show you how long you have until you start to feel your age.

Real Chart Rules to Follow

There are rules—usually for specific chart types meant to be read in a specific way—that you shouldn’t break. When they are, everyone loses. This is that small handful.