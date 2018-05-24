Design  /  , ,

Fast and slow visualization

May 24, 2018

Visualization is often described in the context of speed and efficiency. Get the most insight for the least amount of ink or pixels. Elijah Meeks argues that visualization goes far beyond this point of view:

This breakneck pace is a real data visualization constraint. It’s not a myth that charts are often deployed in rooms full of people who only have a short time to comprehend them (or not) and make a decision. Automatic views into datasources are a critical aspect of exploratory data analysis and health checks. The fast mode of data visualization is real and important, but when we let it become our only view into what data visualization is, we limit ourselves in planning for how to build, support and design data visualization. We limit not only data visualization creators but also data visualization readers.

In the three-parter, Meeks tries to make the fuzzy aspects of visualization — meaning, insight, impact, etc. — more concrete.

See also:

Note the dates on all of them. We’ll figure out this visualization thing one of these days.

Favorites

Unemployment in America, Mapped Over Time

Watch the regional changes across the country from 1990 to 2016.

Best Data Visualization Projects of 2016

Here are my favorites for the year.

Where People Run in Major Cities

There are many exercise apps that allow you to keep …

How to Spot Visualization Lies

Many charts don’t tell the truth. This is a simple guide to spotting them.