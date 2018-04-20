Statistics  /  , ,

Here’s what you get when you cross dinosaurs and flowers with deep learning

Apr 20, 2018

Neural networks have shown usefulness with a number of things, but here is an especially practical use case. Chris Rodley used neural networks to create a hybrid of a dinosaur book and a flower book. The world may never be the same again.

