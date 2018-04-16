Data Art  /  , ,

Shapes we make, seen from the sky

Apr 16, 2018

Look from the above at the shapes and geometry we use for cities, blocks, roads, fields, and the like, and you start to get the repeating patterns. Páraic McGloughlin and Pearse McGloughlin highlight these patterns and their connectedness in Arena by stringing together Google Earth images.

Favorites

19 Maps That Will Blow Your Mind and Change the Way You See the World. Top All-time. You Won’t Believe Your Eyes. Watch.

Many lists of maps promise to change the way you see the world, but this one actually does.

A Day in the Life of Americans

I wanted to see how daily patterns emerge at the individual level and how a person’s entire day plays out. So I simulated 1,000 of them.

Who is Older and Younger than You

Here’s a chart to show you how long you have until you start to feel your age.

Marrying Age

People get married at various ages, but there are definite trends that vary across demographic groups. What do these trends look like?