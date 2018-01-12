Scale comparison of wildfires

Posted to Maps  |  Tags: , , ,  |  Nathan Yau

The past few days in California has been non-stop rain, but the months before that, there was unprecedented wildfires in the state. Lauren Tierney, reporting for The Washington Post, provides an overview along with a scale comparison of 2017’s biggest fire against anywhere on the globe.

