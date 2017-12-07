How artificial intelligence can augment our own

Posted to Statistics  |  Tags: , ,  |  Nathan Yau

There’s another essay on Distill by Shan Carter and Michael Nielsen. They describe and demonstrate how one might use artificial intelligence to augment human intelligence.

Our essay begins with a survey of recent technical work hinting at artiﬁcial intelligence augmentation, including work on generative interfaces – that is, interfaces which can be used to explore and visualize generative machine learning models. Such interfaces develop a kind of cartography of generative models, ways for humans to explore and make meaning from those models, and to incorporate what those models “know” into their creative work.

Because, you know, it’s not all about machines taking over the world.

Favorites

Watching the growth of Walmart – now with 100% more Sam’s Club

The ever so popular Walmart growth map gets an update, and yes, it still looks like a wildfire. Sam’s Club follows soon after, although not nearly as vigorously.

This is an American Workday, By Occupation

I simulated a day for employed Americans to see when and where they work.

Shifting Incomes for American Jobs

For various occupations, the difference between the person who makes the most and the one who makes the least can be significant.

Who is Older and Younger than You

Here’s a chart to show you how long you have until you start to feel your age.