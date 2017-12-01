800 pages of Tinder data

Posted to Data Sharing  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

Judith Duportail, writing for the Guardian, requested her personal data from dating service Tinder. She got back 800 pages of all the information she voluntarily gave away.

As I flicked through page after page of my data I felt guilty. I was amazed by how much information I was voluntarily disclosing: from locations, interests and jobs, to pictures, music tastes and what I liked to eat. But I quickly realised I wasn’t the only one. A July 2017 study revealed Tinder users are excessively willing to disclose information without realising it.

Is it bad that all I can think of is Facebook sitting in front of a fireplace with a glass of scotch muttering under its breath: “800 pages? Child’s play.”

Of course after hearing some big number or quantity that defines how much information a company has on an individual, everyone raises their eyebrows. And then they go right back to plugging in more information about themselves.

Good times ahead, I am sure.

