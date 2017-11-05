PowerPoint history lesson

Posted to Software  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

David C. Brock writing for IEEE Spectrum delves into the origins of PowerPoint.

PowerPoint is so ingrained in modern life that the notion of it having a history at all may seem odd. But it does have a very definite lifetime as a commercial product that came onto the scene 30 years ago, in 1987. Remarkably, the founders of the Silicon Valley firm that created PowerPoint did not set out to make presentation software, let alone build a tool that would transform group communication throughout the world. Rather, PowerPoint was a recovery from dashed hopes that pulled a struggling startup back from the brink of failure—and succeeded beyond anything its creators could have imagined.

Little did the creators know, they would be responsible for so many kittens’ lives.

