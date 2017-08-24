Flights passing through the shadow of the sun

Here’s a neat one by John Muyskens for The Washington Post. Using data from flightradar24, he made an animated map that shows flights that went towards the totality of the eclipse as it was happening.

Hundreds of aircraft flocked to the moon's shadow during Monday's eclipse. Animation by @JohnMuyskens

Data courtesy of @flightradar24 pic.twitter.com/vtOiSxb5Lm — Post Graphics (@PostGraphics) August 24, 2017

The caption suggests the flights were headed to the path for that specific reason, but I suspect a good number of the flights just happen to be flying at the time. Still fun to see though.