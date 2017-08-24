Flights passing through the shadow of the sun

Posted to Maps  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

Here’s a neat one by John Muyskens for The Washington Post. Using data from flightradar24, he made an animated map that shows flights that went towards the totality of the eclipse as it was happening.

The caption suggests the flights were headed to the path for that specific reason, but I suspect a good number of the flights just happen to be flying at the time. Still fun to see though.

