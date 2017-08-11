Troy Griggs and Karen Yourish for The New York Times mapped the estimated range of North Korea’s current missiles. They might be able to reach the continental United States now. Ugh. Just typing that, I feel uneasy.
Where North Korea can reach with its missiles
