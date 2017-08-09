Calculating the opposite of your job

Here’s a fun calculation from The Upshot.
The Labor Department keeps detailed and at times delightfully odd records on the skills and tasks required for each job. Some of them are physical: trunk strength, speed of limb movement, the ability to stay upright. Others are more knowledge-based: economics and accounting, physics, programming. Together, they capture the essence of what makes a job distinctive.
We’ve used these records to determine what each job’s polar opposite would be.
Type in your job, and you see what skills are typically used in yours and your opposite’s. So in case you’re looking for something really different in your work life, here’s about as different as you can go.