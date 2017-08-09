Calculating the opposite of your job

Posted to Statistics  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

Here’s a fun calculation from The Upshot.

The Labor Department keeps detailed and at times delightfully odd records on the skills and tasks required for each job. Some of them are physical: trunk strength, speed of limb movement, the ability to stay upright. Others are more knowledge-based: economics and accounting, physics, programming. Together, they capture the essence of what makes a job distinctive.

We’ve used these records to determine what each job’s polar opposite would be.

Type in your job, and you see what skills are typically used in yours and your opposite’s. So in case you’re looking for something really different in your work life, here’s about as different as you can go.

Favorites

One Dataset, Visualized 25 Ways

“Let the data speak” they say. But what happens when the data rambles on and on?

The Most Unisex Names in US History

Moving on from the most trendy names in US history, let’s look at the most unisex ones. Some names have …

Unemployment in America, Mapped Over Time

Watch the regional changes across the country from 1990 to 2016.

Reviving the Statistical Atlas of the United States with New Data

Due to budget cuts, there is no plan for an updated atlas. So I recreated the original 1870 Atlas using today’s publicly available data.