Music preference geography

Posted to Maps  |  Tags: , ,  |  Nathan Yau

Travel to different parts of the country, and you hear different types of music on replay. Josh Katz for The Upshot mapped the regionality based on the popularity of artists on YouTube.

Of the artists on the Billboard Top 100 this spring, we looked at the 50 that were most watched on YouTube in the United States between January 2016 and April 2017. Each map shows relative popularity in different parts of the country. If one part of a map is lighter, it doesn’t mean people there weren’t watching the artist’s videos; it just means fans were more likely to listen to a variety of other artists.

Nice touch at the beginning: Enter a city or ZIP to listen to the corresponding area’s playlist of popular music as you browse.

See also Katz’s maps from last year for popular television.

Favorites

A Day in the Life of Americans

I wanted to see how daily patterns emerge at the individual level and how a person’s entire day plays out. So I simulated 1,000 of them.

How You Will Die

So far we’ve seen when you will die and how other people tend to die. Now let’s put the two together to see how and when you will die, given your sex, race, and age.

How to Spot Visualization Lies

Many charts don’t tell the truth. This is a simple guide to spotting them.

Famous Movie Quotes as Charts

In celebration of their 100-year anniversary, the American Film Institute selected the 100 most memorable quotes from American cinema, and …