In a test flight, Boeing took the thing where you draw using your GPS path to a whole different level. They drew the outline of a plane that spanned the latitude of the conterminous United States.
Boeing draws a plane in the sky with flight path
Watching the growth of Walmart – now with 100% more Sam’s Club
The ever so popular Walmart growth map gets an update, and yes, it still looks like a wildfire. Sam’s Club follows soon after, although not nearly as vigorously.
Where People Run in Major Cities
There are many exercise apps that allow you to keep track of your running, riding, and other activities. Record speed, …
Think Like a Statistician – Without the Math
I call myself a statistician, because, well, I’m a statistics graduate student. However, the most important things I’ve learned are less formal, but have proven extremely useful when working/playing with data.