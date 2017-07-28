Why automation is different this time

Posted to Infographics  |  Tags:  |  Nathan Yau

Since forever, we’ve tried to make jobs easier. More automated. In many cases, where a machine replaced a job, new jobs were created. Kurzgesagt explains why it’s different this time around.

