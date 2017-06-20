A guide for using open data to combat corruption

Open Up: A Guide to Using Open Data to Combat Corruption is free for download.

A broad understanding of corruption recognises that it is not just about isolated acts between two different agents: the one who offers a bribe, and the one who receives it. Instead, corruption is a complex crime. It is driven by networks of officials, professional intermediaries and companies. So in order to tackle corruption effectively, you need to understand and dismantle these networks. This requires information and the ability to spot patterns.

The more people who can find truth in the data, the better we all come out in the end.

