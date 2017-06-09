Geocities map, a snapshot of an old web

Geocities was a place on the web you could create your own space of blinking lights and MIDI tunes. There were millions of spaces modeled after a city. Richard Vijgen visualized the 2009 backup as a digital map.

This website is an interactive visualisation of the 650 gigabyte Geocities backup made by the Archive Team on October 27, 2009. It depicts the file system as a city map, spatially arranging the different neighbourhoods and individual lots based on the number of files they contain. In full view, the map is a data-visualisation showing the relative sizes of the different neighbourhoods. While zooming in, more and more detail becomes visible, eventually showing individual html pages and the images they contain.