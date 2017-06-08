R programming with Minecraft

Nathan Yau

The new R package miner is an interface to Minecraft via some simple R commands.

The miner package provides just a few simple functions to manipulate the game world: find or move a player’s position; add or remove blocks in the world; send a message to all players in the world. The functions are deliberately simple, designed to be used to build more complex tasks.

I’m thinking walkable data worlds in Minecraft.

I bought Minecraft for my three-year-old, but he didn’t understand the point when his LEGO bricks were within arm’s reach and there weren’t any funny noises or songs. Maybe the purchase wasn’t a total bust after all.

Here’s the full miner package guide.

