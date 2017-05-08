X-Ray of the oceans

Posted to Maps  |  Tags: , ,  |  Nathan Yau

Using satellite data and spatial models, researchers estimate human influence in the ocean. Darker means more impact.

Two-thirds of the ocean shows increased strain from human-related factors, such as fishing and climate change. And more than three-quarters of coastal waters suffer from climate change and increases in the effects of harmful land-based activities, including pollution. In all, the researchers classified more than 40 percent of the ocean as “heavily impacted” by human activity.

It looks like you can find much of the data used here, under the Cumulative Impact Mapping section.

Favorites

Divorce Rates for Different Groups

We know when people usually get married. We know who never marries. Finally, it’s time to look at the other side: divorce and remarriage.

Where People Run in Major Cities

There are many exercise apps that allow you to keep track of your running, riding, and other activities. Record speed, …

Marrying Age

People get married at various ages, but there are definite trends that vary across demographic groups. What do these trends look like?

Life expectancy changes

The data goes back to 1960 and up to the most current estimates for 2009. Each line represents a country.