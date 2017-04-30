It’s that time of year again. Turn up the volume and blast It’s Gonna Be Me by NSYNC. No one will judge you.
YouTube plays for ‘It’s Gonna Be May’
Favorites
How You Will Die
So far we’ve seen when you will die and how other people tend to die. Now let’s put the two together to see how and when you will die, given your sex, race, and age.
Reviving the Statistical Atlas of the United States with New Data
Due to budget cuts, there is no plan for an updated atlas. So I recreated the original 1870 Atlas using today’s publicly available data.
Interactive: When Do Americans Leave For Work?
We don’t all start our work days at the same time, despite what morning rush hour might have you think.