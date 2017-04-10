FedEx (yes, the shipping company) put up an interactive piece that audiolizes a package’s journey, based on its origination and where it passes through. Either put in your own tracking number or just enter your own locations. I’m not sure I get a ton out of the sound variation, because I don’t know what I’m listening to exactly, but I like the aesthetic. Plus it’s fun.
Listen to soundtrack based on FedEx shipment tracking
