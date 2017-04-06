Data bias at every step

Posted to Design  |  Tags:  |  Nathan Yau

Lena Groeger for ProPublica describes when the designer shows up in the design, not just in the visualization part but also in collection, selection, and aggregation. Our perspective always comes to play.

The effects may be subtle, but if we pour so much of ourselves into the stories we tell, the data we gather, the visuals we design, the webpages we build, then we should take responsibility for them. And that means not just accepting the limits of our own perspective, but actively seeking out people who can bring in new ones.

It’s common to think of data and analysis as unbiased fact. Concrete. You can’t argue with numbers. However, that’s rarely the case. We analyze and visualize with preconceptions, and that drives many aspects of whatever comes next.

Analysis is a process driven by experience. Technically, this means learning new methods as you look at various data types and situations. Contextually, this means forming conclusions based on what you know about the subject matter. If there are knowledge gaps technically or contextually, you run into issues.

Favorites

A Day in the Life of Americans

I wanted to see how daily patterns emerge at the individual level and how a person’s entire day plays out. So I simulated 1,000 of them.

Reviving the Statistical Atlas of the United States with New Data

Due to budget cuts, there is no plan for an updated atlas. So I recreated the original 1870 Atlas using today’s publicly available data.

Unemployment in America, Mapped Over Time

Watch the regional changes across the country from 1990 to 2016.

How You Will Die

So far we’ve seen when you will die and how other people tend to die. Now let’s put the two together to see how and when you will die, given your sex, race, and age.