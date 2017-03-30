Compare your commute time to others

Commuting sucks. Here’s a straightforward map to compare how much or less your commute sucks compared to others in your area. Enter your ZIP code, and you get a simple comparison to the average, based on 2006-2011 U.S. Census American Community Survey.
