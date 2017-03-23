Towards simple visualization

Irene Ros, the Director of Data Visualization at Bocoup, talks about her path through the field of visualization, which kind of doubles as a quick history of the past decade.

These days, I’ve relaxed the demands I put on myself around the visual wow-ness of my work. Sure, it’s really wonderful to have recognition from my peers in the industry, but it’s actually even more wonderful to build a really simple tool for small clinic practitioners to track their patient experience data in a digital way for the first time; to show and explain to them a box plot and suddenly see them make use of it. A box plot is never going to win awards, but a well crafted tool that is simple to use is going to make someone’s life better, or at least a little easier.