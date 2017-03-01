The range of Meryl Streep

Posted to Infographics  |  Tags: , ,  |  Nathan Yau

Here’s a fun piece from Stephanie Merry and Shelly Tan for The Washington Post that covers the acting range of Meryl Streep, from accents to personality traits.

See also: the Meryl Streep scatterplot.

