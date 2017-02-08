Sharing the same traits and qualities

Posted to Data Art  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

My son used to watch Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (a modern take on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood) a lot, and one song’s chorus goes like, “In some ways we are different, but in so many ways we are the same.” This commercial from TV2 in Denmark is the grown-up, categorical version of that message.

Favorites

Graphical perception – learn the fundamentals first

Before you dive into the advanced stuff – like just about everything in your life – you have to learn the fundamentals before you know when you can break the rules.

How We Spend Our Money, a Breakdown

We know spending changes when you have more money. Here’s by how much.

Interactive: When Do Americans Leave For Work?

We don’t all start our work days at the same time, despite what morning rush hour might have you think.

Watching the growth of Walmart – now with 100% more Sam’s Club

The ever so popular Walmart growth map gets an update, and yes, it still looks like a wildfire. Sam’s Club follows soon after, although not nearly as vigorously.