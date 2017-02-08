My son used to watch Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (a modern take on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood) a lot, and one song’s chorus goes like, “In some ways we are different, but in so many ways we are the same.” This commercial from TV2 in Denmark is the grown-up, categorical version of that message.
Sharing the same traits and qualities
Favorites
Graphical perception – learn the fundamentals first
Before you dive into the advanced stuff – like just about everything in your life – you have to learn the fundamentals before you know when you can break the rules.
How We Spend Our Money, a Breakdown
We know spending changes when you have more money. Here’s by how much.
Interactive: When Do Americans Leave For Work?
We don’t all start our work days at the same time, despite what morning rush hour might have you think.