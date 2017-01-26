Language in 2016, seen through Google Search Trends

Posted to Infographics  |  Tags: , ,  |  Nathan Yau

People go to Google to find information about things, and when new words appear or grow popular in a language, search trends typically reflect the growth. This scrolly and interactive collaboration between the Google News Lab and Polygraph shows you the words that surged the most, their geography, and where they fit in with past words such as “selfie” and “slay.” [Thanks, Jenn]

