Small Business Saturday: Gifting FlowingData

Nov 30, 2024

Is there a better gift than the gift of knowledge? No, there is not. It is the greatest gift that lasts a lifetime. Speaking of, you can gift a FlowingData membership to your friends, family, colleagues, and cats, and they’ll gain access to said knowledge from tutorials, courses, and a members-only newsletter.

Plus it’s Small Business Saturday, which is totally a real thing and not made up at all, so you’ll be able to check multiple boxes off your list.

It’s super easy. Go to the membership page and select “Give as Gift” at the end of the page. You can schedule the gift arrival and include a message.

There are two options:

Deviation — Visualization courses, tutorials, and a newsletter. Supports this independent site.

Outlier — Everything from Deviation, plus a signed copy of Visualize This (2nd ed.) and supports this independent site more.

Thanks for considering this very small business on this Saturday. Your cat will love it.

Use the code FLOW10SAT by December 1, 2024 on any annual membership for 10% off.