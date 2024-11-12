See you on Bluesky

Nov 12, 2024

Bluesky, maybe best pitched as a place for those who liked Twitter and Google Reader more than a decade ago, is having a moment right now. You can find me there.

It’s always hard for these things to maintain momentum, but we’ll see. The shift feels real this time. A good portion of the visualization community is over there, and some, like me, are rediscovering social media.

Sky Follower Bridge is a useful plugin for Chrome and Firefox to find the people you used to follow on X.

Hope to see you there.