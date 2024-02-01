A New FlowingData Book, Second Edition

I wrote a book! It’s the second edition of Visualize This. It focuses on the how of visualization with practical examples that you can apply to your own data. You’ll learn how to use a variety of tools and work through the full visualization process, from data to visual analysis to publication-ready graphics.

This second edition is loosely based on the first, but this is a brand new book. The examples are new, the tools are refreshed, and I rewrote almost every word. It turns out a lot can change over a decade and a half.

You can pre-order Visualize This now.

I hope it’ll help all of you have more fun with data.

More updates to come.