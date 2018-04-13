Hans Rosling was able to build excitement around data like no other. Truth and progress was his rally cry. Before he died, he was working on a book with his Gapminder co-founders Anna Rosling Rönnlund and Ola Rosling. The book, Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World—and Why Things Are Better Than You Think, is out now. Ordered and looking forward to it.
Hans Rosling wrote a book on Factfulness
Favorites
Marrying Age
People get married at various ages, but there are definite trends that vary across demographic groups. What do these trends look like?
Where Bars Outnumber Grocery Stores
A closer look at the age old question of where there are more bars than grocery stores, and vice versa.
Famous Movie Quotes as Charts
In celebration of their 100-year anniversary, the American Film Institute …