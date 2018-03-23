Average first leaf appearance, as animated map

Posted to Maps  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

The USA National Phenology Network uses a computer model to estimate heat build-up and the “first leaf” appearance across the country. Jeremy White for The New York Times animated it.

