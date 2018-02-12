FiveThirtyEight datasets available for download

Posted to Data Sources  |  Tags:  |  Nathan Yau

If you’re looking for some data to play with, FiveThirtyEight just made it easier to download their data and code. They’ve been on GitHub, I think from the beginning, but this data page is even more straightforward and to the point.

