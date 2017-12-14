Harassement in the Statistics field

Posted to Statistics  |  Tags:  |  Nathan Yau

Statistician Kristian Lum described her experiences with harassment as a graduate student. She held back on talking about it for many of the same reasons others have, but then there was a shift and she began warning colleagues.

I started doing this because I heard that S (for the second time to my knowledge) had taken advantage of a junior person who had had too much to drink. This time, his act had been witnessed first-hand by several professors at the conference. Since then, I have heard one professor who witnessed the incident openly lament that he’ll have to find a way to delicately advise his female students on “how not to get raped by S” so as not to lose promising students.

What the hell? Unacceptable.

