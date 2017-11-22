Google collected Android users’ location without permission

Keith Collins reporting for Quartz:
Since the beginning of 2017, Android phones have been collecting the addresses of nearby cellular towers—even when location services are disabled—and sending that data back to Google. The result is that Google, the unit of Alphabet behind Android, has access to data about individuals’ locations and their movements that go far beyond a reasonable consumer expectation of privacy.
What.
Google says they didn’t store or use the data. But still. If you’re Google, you should know better.