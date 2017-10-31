AI-generated celebrity faces look real

Posted to Statistics  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

Researchers from NVIDIA published work with artificial intelligence algorithms, or more specifically, generative adversarial networks, to produce celebrity faces in high detail. Watch the results below.

Nutty.

