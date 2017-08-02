Using data from the Freight Analysis Framework, Chris Canipe for Axios mapped the flow of goods between states. Select a category of goods from the dropdown, and the map shows total kilotons of the selected goods shipped out of each state through freight. Thicker arrows represent more kilotons.
