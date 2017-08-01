If you’re a FlowingData member, you can now access the new forum where I’ll hold “office hours”. Ask questions, offer suggestions, or get input about visualization and data things. I’ll be popping in twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays.

I have no idea how this will go, but I’m interested for two reasons.

The first is that there hasn’t been a good place for you to ask questions outside specific tutorials, so the only route is email. There are often repeat questions, and because most questions come from email, there’s no way for you to see existing answers. If there’s already an answer, it’d be nice if you could see it.

The second reason is that there’s more to visualization that you’re probably curious about than what I have in tutorials and courses. I hope this can be a good place to poke at those curiosities.

Like I said though, I don’t know how this’ll go. I hope well.

So yeah, Mondays and Wednesdays. I’ll be around. Feel free to post any questions or suggestions whenever you like though.

