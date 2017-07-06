Test how well you can draw the states

Chris Wilson for Time has a fun piece up that tests how well you can draw the states. The quiz asks you to draw the states, and you get a grade for each sketch. Your sketched states are then placed geographically on a map so you can see how horrible you are.
