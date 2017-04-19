Shift in world’s night lights

Posted to Maps  |  Tags: , ,  |  Nathan Yau

NASA recently released composite images of the Earth at night based on 2016 data, which was a follow-up to similar images for 2012. John Nelson compared the two, specifically looking for new lights that came on (blue) and lights that went off (pink). The former, suggesting growth and the latter, suggesting decline.

Full zoomable version of the Earth here.

