Visualize large datasets with deck.gl

deck.gl is an open source framework developed by Uber to visualize large datasets (mainly geospatial ones, naturally). It started as an internal tool but was released to the public in November last year. Uber just released the next iteration of the package, which handles a bunch more use cases. Bookmarked it.
A Day in the Life of Americans
I wanted to see how daily patterns emerge at the individual level and how a person’s entire day plays out. So I simulated 1,000 of them.
19 Maps That Will Blow Your Mind and Change the Way You See the World. Top All-time. You Won’t Believe Your Eyes. Watch.
Many lists of maps promise to change the way you see the world, but this one actually does.
Unemployment in America, Mapped Over Time
Watch the regional changes across the country from 1990 to 2016.