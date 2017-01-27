Controlling the Unaccountable Algorithm

BBC Radio 4 looks at algorithms in our everyday lives and why we should care what goes on in the black box.

Algorithms are the powerful mathematical tools which shape so much of modern life, from the news which appears in our timelines to the adverts which pop up on our computer. But with algorithms now assessing CVs for jobs, or mortgage applications, the need to understand what they do, and if necessary challenge them is greater than ever before. So how do we exert legal or democratic control over the Unaccountable Algorithm? Emily Bell investigates.