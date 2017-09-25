Single-Income Occupations

It is much more common these days for couples in a household to both earn incomes than it is for only one of them to. Among couple households, both married or unmarried, about 82 percent of them were dual income. This is based on the five-year American Community Survey from 2016.

That leaves about 18 percent of couple households where only one partner earns an income. I wanted to know what the earner in these homes usually do. I also wanted to know if there was some income threshold that allowed for only one earner.

As is usually the case, the answers weren’t so clear-cut.

Scroll down.