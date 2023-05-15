With a cross between the games Wordle and GeoGuessr, Russell Samora for The Pudding made a daily game that challenges you to geolocate a place based on images of the place from Wikimedia Commons. You get five guesses to click on a map, and after each guess you get a new image and the number of miles you were off.
A geolocation game in the format of Wordle
