The Mendocino Complex Fire, now the largest in California ever, continues to burn. I live a couple of hundred miles away, but the sky is yellow and orange at times, and it was smokey a few days ago. It’s a bit crazy. Lazaro Gamio for Axios provides a quick view to show scale with an animated graphic compared against Washington, D.C. and Manhattan.
Scale of the California wildfires
August 16, 2018
TopicMaps / Axios, California, fire, scale
Copyright © 2007-Present FlowingData. All rights reserved.