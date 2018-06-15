Infographics  /  ,

Little League baseball analytics that would change the game forever

Jun 15, 2018

Oh. So that’s why I was always placed in right field that one year.

Favorites

Visualizing the Uncertainty in Data

Data is an abstraction, and it’s impossible to encapsulate everything it represents in real life. So there is uncertainty. Here are ways to visualize the uncertainty.

Real Chart Rules to Follow

There are rules—usually for specific chart types meant to be read in a specific way—that you shouldn’t break. When they are, everyone loses. This is that small handful.

Think Like a Statistician – Without the Math

I call myself a statistician, because, well, I’m a statistics graduate student. However, the most important things I’ve learned are less formal, but have proven extremely useful when working/playing with data.

Unemployment in America, Mapped Over Time

Watch the regional changes across the country from 1990 to 2016.