Little League baseball analytics that would change the game forever

Oh. So that’s why I was always placed in right field that one year.
Little League Analytics ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/THf5FyqRF7
— PetrosAndMoneyShow (@PetrosAndMoney) June 14, 2018
Oh. So that’s why I was always placed in right field that one year.
Little League Analytics ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/THf5FyqRF7
— PetrosAndMoneyShow (@PetrosAndMoney) June 14, 2018
Data is an abstraction, and it’s impossible to encapsulate everything it represents in real life. So there is uncertainty. Here are ways to visualize the uncertainty.
There are rules—usually for specific chart types meant to be read in a specific way—that you shouldn’t break. When they are, everyone loses. This is that small handful.
I call myself a statistician, because, well, I’m a statistics graduate student. However, the most important things I’ve learned are less formal, but have proven extremely useful when working/playing with data.