Imagining gigantic places with satellite imagery

Jun 1, 2018

Artist Marcus Lyon imagines worlds where there are so many people that the only thing left to do is to make gigantic places to fit everyone. The patterns repeat themselves over and over, and it’s no longer about the individual exploring an entire place. [via kottke]

