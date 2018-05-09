The 2020 Census is coming up quick, but there’s still a lot up in the air. There’s no director, the bureau has to adjust to budget cuts, and a new digital system that promises to save money hasn’t been fully tested (because of lower funding). Exciting. Alvin Chang for Vox explains in more detail — with cartoons.
Challenges ahead for the Census count
Favorites
Watching the growth of Walmart – now with 100% more Sam’s Club
The ever so popular Walmart growth map gets an update, and yes, it still looks like a wildfire. Sam’s Club follows soon after, although not nearly as vigorously.
Life expectancy changes
The data goes back to 1960 and up to the most current estimates for 2009. Each line represents a country.
The Best Data Visualization Projects of 2014
It’s always tough to pick my favorite visualization projects. Nevertheless, I gave it a go.