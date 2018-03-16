Machine learning to estimate when bus and bike lanes blocked

Posted to Statistics  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

Frustrated with vehicles blocking bus and bike lanes, Alex Bell applied some statistical methods to estimate the extent.

Sarah Maslin Nir for The New York Times:

Now Mr. Bell is trying another tack — the 30-year-old computer scientist who lives in Harlem has created a prototype of a machine-learning algorithm that studies footage from a traffic camera and tracks precisely how often bike lanes are obstructed by delivery trucks, parked cars and waiting cabs, among other scofflaws. It is a piece of data that transportation advocates said is missing in the largely anecdotal discussion of how well the city’s bus and bike lanes do or do not work.

