One-way tickets out for homeless people

Many cities provide free bus tickets for homeless people who want to relocate. The Guardian compiled data from sixteen cities to show where thousands of people bussed to over a six-year period.

The data from these cities has been compiled to build the first comprehensive picture of America’s homeless relocation programs. Over the past six years, the period for which our data is most complete, we are able to track where more than 20,000 homeless people have been sent to and from within the mainland US.

