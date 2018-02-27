Traveling birds on a thousand-mile journey

Posted to Maps  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

Birds migrate to areas more hospitable, but where do they go? It depends on the bird. It depends on the time of year. It depends on other various factors. Drawing from several data sources, National Geographic maps how birds migrate thousands of miles. View it on your desktop of maximum animated pleasure.

Favorites

How We Spend Our Money, a Breakdown

We know spending changes when you have more money. Here’s by how much.

The Best Data Visualization Projects of 2014

It’s always tough to pick my favorite visualization projects. Nevertheless, I gave it a go.

Think Like a Statistician – Without the Math

I call myself a statistician, because, well, I’m a statistics graduate student. However, the most important things I’ve learned are less formal, but have proven extremely useful when working/playing with data.

The Most Unisex Names in US History

Moving on from the most trendy names in US history, …